Longtime Riverhead resident Ryszard Miller died Dec. 15 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. He was 89.

The son of Antony and Jzabella Loskoczynski, he was born Dec. 26, 1927, in Poland.

Mr. Miller was part of the Polish Resistance during World War II and a survivor of a German hard-labor work camp. In 1945, he was a guard during the Nuremburg trials. He served in the Polish and U.S. armies, came to America in 1949, served in the Korean War and was sent to Germany to look for war criminals. He spoke 11 languages.

Mr. Miller was a laborer with the Suffolk County Department of Public Works vector control.

In 1956, Mr. Miller was inducted as a member of the Riverhead Auxiliary Police. He was also a member of the Riverhead VFW, the Train Collectors Association, East End Surf Club, and the Railroad Museum of Long Island.

Family members said he enjoyed collecting toy trains, fishing and cooking traditional Polish meals.

Predeceased by his wife, Jennie (née Drozd) in 2002, Mr. Miller is survived by his children, Richard, of Riverhead, Mary Sarian of Flanders and Sharon Washick of Riverhead; five grandchildren; and three great-granchildren.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Cemetery in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

