Sylvia J. Schreyer of Riverhead died Dec. 14 at her home. She was 79.

The daughter of Alvin and Vera Schreyer, she was born April 29, 1938, in Southampton and attended Babylon High School.

Ms. Schreyer worked at the Suffolk County Civil Service Department of Labor.

Family members said she was devoted to her faith.

She is survived by her children Dale Petruska and Lynn Adam, both of Riverhead; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and her sibling, Corky Schreyer of Pennsylvania.

The family received visitors Dec. 19 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home, where a funeral service took place. Interment took place at Brookfield Cemetery.

