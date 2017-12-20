Golden Age Antiques & Fine Art opens in Wading River



Visitors and residents looking for antiques and fine art on the East End now have a new location to check out.

Golden Age Antiques & Fine Art opened Dec. 2 at the Shoppes at East Wind in Wading River.

It showcases paintings from private collections of American, European and Russian art, as well as antique finds dating as far back as the 17th century.

Owner and Wading River resident Natalie Charova, said she opened the shop after retiring from a career in finance.

“Antiques are research and adventure,” she said. “I can find something, I don’t know what it means yet. I try to do research. I can go to museums, I look through books and work on the internet, and sometimes I find out it’s something unusual, very rare, very unique.”

Ms. Charova, who came to the U.S. in 1992, has been working with antiques, primarily porcelain, since 1972. She grew up in Riga, Latvia, earned a doctorate in economics from the University of Latvia and learned about antiques over the years, mostly through experience.

“Each [item] has a different story,” she said.

One unusual item in the store is an antique Russian spoon made from a coconut.

“Can you imagine, 300 years ago, a coconut in a cold, cold country?” she said.

Paintings hung on the shop walls are organized by region and topic. There are pieces from the U.S., Europe and Russia, including works by Russian immigrants who painted in America. She encourages customers to visualize an antique or piece of art in their house or apartment before buying, to get a sense of where they will place it.

“If someone buys something, I want them to enjoy it,” she said. “It’s almost like a museum; please come and enjoy it.”

In addition to paintings, you’ll find porcelain, furniture, figurines and cigarette and tobacco cases for sale at Golden Age Antiques & Fine Art. During the winter months, it is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment.

Photo caption: Natalie Charova in her new antique store, Golden Age Antiques & Fine Art, at the Shoppes at East Wind in Wading River. (Credit: Rachel Siford)

