Bogumila Dannenberg, 69, of Riverhead died Dec. 19 at the Kanas Center for Hospice in Quiogue.

The daughter of Stefan Pedziwiatr and Maria Oszceda, she was born July 14, 1948, in Germany.

Ms. Dannenberg worked at Peconic Bay Medical Center as a ER registrar.

She is survived by her daughters Anne Marie Grossman and Lisa Spereno; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Cremation was private.

Arrangements were in the care of New York Dignified Options.

Comments

comments