Cops: Teen in stolen vehicle arrested after fleeing police

A 16-year-old boy behind the wheel of a vehicle reported stolen out of Riverhead was arrested Wednesday following a pursuit by vehicle, then on foot, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s office.

The teen, who was not identified, was driving westbound on the Long Island Expressway at approximately 9 p.m. when he was spotted driving at a high rate of speed, according to police.

He failed to stop for police and exited onto northbound William Floyd Parkway and entered Brookhaven National Laboratory, police said. The driver then left his car, fled on foot and was apprehended a short time later, police said.

The driver was charged with possession of stolen property, unlawful fleeing, driving while impaired by a drug, resisting arrest and reckless driving, police said. He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Central Islip, according to police.

Comments

comments