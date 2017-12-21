Lifelong Riverhead resident Raymond L. Booker died Dec. 20 at his home. He was 94.

The son of Fletcher and Lizzie Booker, he was born Aug. 1, 1923, in Riverhead and graduated from Riverhead High School in 1941.

In 1988, he married Daisy Harris in Riverhead.

Mr. Booker served in the U.S. Army from 1949 to 1955.

He worked as a collection representative for the IRS office in Medford.

Family members said he loved football and baseball and was a Yankees fan. He also loved his church, reading the Bible and religious books.

Mr. Booker is survived by his wife, Daisy; his sons Lawrence of Amityville and Mark of North Carolina; stepchildren Lisa Richardson of Mastic Beach and Valerie Rocha of Delaware; his sister, Carol Bright of Riverhead; 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Dec. 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Riverhead, where a service will take place at 11 a.m. Interment follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church in Riverhead.

