Riverhead Blotter: Man arrested on weapons possession charge Friday

Albert Daniels, 37, was arrested at police headquarters around 6:50 a.m. and charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon following a court-ordered search warrant executed by the East End Drug Task Force.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man for drug possession last Thursday.

Police arrived at an Aldersgate Drive residence in Riverhead to sounds of a man yelling inside after receiving calls of a disturbance around 4:35 p.m., officials said. When they arrived they found Dale Menendez, 59, upset and he then reportedly ran into the kitchen, threw a glass pipe on top of the microwave and shoved both his hands into his jacket pockets. When officers asked him to remove his hands he reportedly wouldn’t comply and was then placed in handcuffs. When asked if he had anything illegal on him he admitted to having meth. He was then found to have a clear zip-lock bag containing a clear crystal rock-like substance and 25 fragments of Alprazolam in his right pocket, officials said.

He was charged with two counts of misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and released on a desk appearance ticket.

• A Lake Grove man was arrested for stealing from Home Depot in Riverhead Monday.

Robert Madigan, 52, attempted to remove $400 worth of merchandise from the Route 58 store around 1 p.m. without paying for the items, officials said.

He was arrested for misdemeanor petit larceny and released on $500 bail.

• Police arrested a Greenlawn man for stealing from Target in Riverhead last Thursday.

Justin O’Toole, 44, was seen trying to leave the Route 58 store without paying for 51 packs of Pokémon cards, valued at $225, when store security apprehended him around 3:50 p.m., officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny and released on $100 bail.

• A Patchogue man was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Riverhead last Thursday.

Anthony Congema, 29, was stopped on Route 58 around 6:30 p.m. and found to have a suspended license.

He was charged with misdemeanor second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and multiple violations.

• Police arrested Kimberly Delrio for misdemeanor second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and multiple violations around 7:45 p.m. on Reeves Avenue Saturday, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

