Leo B. Strebel of Eastport died Dec. 21 at Kanas Center for Hospice in Quiogue. He was 84.

The son of Leo and Bertha (Miller) Strebel, he was born Dec. 7, 1933, in Westhampton and graduated from Center Moriches High School in 1952.

Mr. Strebel owned Strebel’s Laundry in Westhampton Beach.

He was a member of St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, where he served as a Eucharistic minister and usher and a life member of the Eastport Fire Department.

Family members said he enjoyed ballroom dancing.

Mr. Strebel was predeceased by his wife, Gloria, in 1983; his daughter, Donna Stadnicki and granddaughter Erika Strebel. He is survived by his children Raymond of Center Moriches and Leo of Eastport; his siblings, Loretta, John and Robert Strebel, all of Westhampton; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Dec. 22, at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, at St. Isidore R.C. Church. Interment will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Center Moriches.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

This is a paid notice.

