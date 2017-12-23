Top Sports Stories 2017: Cunha races into record books

It was a record-setting year for Riverhead’s Eric Cunha on the track. In both the indoor and outdoor track seasons, Cunha dominated race after race, compiling one of the top seasons in school history.”

In January, over a span of two days, the senior broke a school record and became a league champion. He broke the school record in the 1,000 meters at the New Balance Games and then cruised to victory in the 1,600 at the Suffolk League II Championships. He qualified for the state meet in February in the 1,000, running a personal record time. A month later, he earned a medal at the state meet by claiming seventh place overall. He needed a final lunge over the finish line to win his heat, putting himself in position to win a medal.

“Hold nothing back, leave it all on the track,” Cunha said after the meet.

His success continued through the outdoor season. During the Section XI Division Championships, he battled through allergies that left him coughing and sneezing to finish third in the 800. Two days later, he followed that with a second-place finish in the 1,600.

He raced the 800 at the Section XI Individual Championships and placed third, running 1 minute 58.04 seconds.

After graduating from Riverhead in June, Cunha joined the cross country and track teams at Stony Brook University.

Photo credit: Garret Meade

Comments

comments