Farm-to-table restaurant receives approval for Main Road in Aquebogue

A small restaurant proposed for Main Road in Aquebogue received final site plan approval from the Riverhead Town Planning Board Thursday evening.

The eatery would feature just 16 seats — including two outdoors — on the first floor of a house just west of the Wells farmstand on the north side of Main Road.

The restaurant is being proposed by husband and wife Kyle Romeo and Amanda Falcone, who told Northforker earlier this year they hope to source some ingredients grown on a family farm nearby. Mr. Romeo is a noted local chef, currently of the acclaimed American Beech in Greenport.

Ms. Falcone declined to discuss additional details for the restaurant Thursday, saying they do not have an opening date planned. Thursday’s approval allows them to start construction on the interior of the proposed business.

The remainder of the house includes a second-floor apartment, where the couple lives with their young son, and a basement that would be used for restaurant storage.

