Riverhead police making Christmas possible for 18 families across town

About 40 children from the Riverhead area will have the items on their Christmas wish list checked off this year thanks to the generosity of the Riverhead Police Benevolent Association.

Police officers and some of their family members gathered at the town’s municipal garage Friday morning to put the finishing touches on their annual Christmas effort, which will see them deliver presents and holiday dinners to 18 families across town.

The look on everyone’s faces when they receive the gifts is the best part, said Officer Richard Anderson, director of the PBA.

“That’s really why I enjoy doing this every year,” he said just before he and his fellow officers loaded up the gifts for delivery.

Officer Anderson also noted that it’s not just the police men and women and their families contributing to the holiday cheer. He remarked at how impressed he was that management at the local Walmart called him this year to assure they were happy to once again donate to the effort. Zilnicki Farms donated potatoes for the dinners, he said.

“We really want to thank all the families and businesses throughout the town who support us with donations that make this possible every year,” he said.

