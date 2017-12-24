Merry Christmas from our family to yours

Last week, the News-Review staff got together for its annual team photo at our office in Mattituck.

It’s our annual Christmas card to our readers.

We hope you all enjoy this holiday week and we look forward to coming back in 2018 with even more great stories to tell. Stay tuned for some big announcements about the special projects we’re working on for next year.

1. Ray Fedynak, graphic artist (2002)

2. George Peter, delivery staff (2007)

3. Michael Versandi, graphic artist (2017)

4. Andrew Olsen, publisher/co-owner (2001)

5. Krysten Massa, reporter (2016)

6. Sonja Reinholt Derr, sales and marketing director (2010)

7. Maria Gennaro, art department manager (2013)

8. Lori Bazata, business manager (2010)

9. Keysha Terry, circulation manager (2016)

10. Karen Cullen, classified manager (2003)

11. Joseph Tumminello, sales executive (2003)

12. Tina Contento, sales executive (1987)

13. Decia Fates, copy chief (1997)

14. Kimberly Gersic, sales production assistant (2017)

15. Cerria Torres, production manager (2014)

16. Debbie Schultz, sales executive (2017)

17. Taylor Vecsey, web editor (2017)

18. Nicole Smith, reporter (2015)

19. Kelly Zegers, reporter (2016)

20. Laura Huber, editorial assistant (2001)

21. Karen Kine, office manager (2007)

22. Terri Stephenson, sales assistant (2003)

23. Jill Johnson, copy editor (2005)

24. Lauren Sisson, senior associate editor (1985)

25. Steve Wick, executive editor (2017)

26. Grant Parpan, content director (2006)

27. Joe Werkmeister, editor (2006)

28. Eric Hod, creative director (2007)

Not pictured:

Erica Brower, sales executive (2012)

Michelina Da Fonte, brand strategist (2015)

Tim Gannon, reporter (1996)

Don Kirby, collections manager (2006)

Bob Liepa, sports editor (1992)

Sarah Olsen, co-owner (2001)

Rachel Siford, reporter (2017)

Charles Tumino, graphic artist (2002)

