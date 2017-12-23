Calverton man pleads guilty to attempted murder

A Calverton man who set his girlfriend on fire in May pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder Friday before state Supreme Court Justice Mark Cohen, according to a spokesman for the Suffolk County District Attorney.

Ryan Osborne, 30, will be sentenced to 10 years in state prison in exchange for the guilty plea. A formal sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 23, 2018.

Mr. Osborne had been indicted by a grand jury on eight counts in May following the incident when he poured kerosene on the 33-year-old victim and ignited it in an attempt to kill her. His guilty plea covers all eight counts, according to the DA.

Mr. Osborne was represented by a legal aid attorney.

The incident occurred May 17.

Police at the time said: “The victim was able to extinguish the flames on her person, but not prior to incurring burns to her lower legs, face and hands.”

A next-door neighbor, who was inside her house at the time of the incident, said she heard a woman screaming for help. The victim was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center and later transported to Stony Brook University Hospital by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps, officials said.

