Southampton Blotter: Gun charge for man in Flanders incident

A Flanders man was arrested last Tuesday after he allegedly pulled out a gun and held it to a woman’s head while she was sitting in her vehicle in her driveway, according Southampton Town police.

James Lennon, 36, reportedly approached the woman, who said she knew him, and “became irate” while asking her about an incident that had occurred the day before, police said.

On Dec. 11, a Flanders resident called police to report that he saw two men standing on his neighbor’s rear deck who appeared to be looking to enter the home, according to an incident report. The neighbor lost sight of the men and believed they were inside the house.

When officers, including a state trooper, arrived, a 13-year-old member of Mr. Lennon’s family opened the door. She told them no one was in the house but her, according to police. She was removed to a safe area and police conducted a sweep of the area and house. No one was found, police said.

One window at the rear of the house was lifted open and an insect screen was on the ground with apparent pry marks and appeared to be an access point for the suspects, according to police. Items in the home were said to have been displaced in an attempt to steal them, according to police.

The following day,Mr. Lennon allegedly went to the woman’s house, took out a black and silver handgun from his sweatshirt and held it to her head. He then got into his vehicle and drove off, according to police. He was later located at a nearby USA gas station.

Mr. Lennon was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm and second-degree menacing, according to police.

• Joseph Dowling, 25, of Sag Harbor was arrested on a drug possession charge last Wednesday at a gas station on Peconic Avenue in Riverside, police said.

When Mr. Dowling was stopped for a vehicle equipment violation, police noticed heroin in plain view on the floor of his vehicle, according to police. A small quantity of heroin was also located on Mr. Dowling, police said.

He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

• Taryn Murray, 29, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle last Wednesday at the Suffolk County jail in Riverside after she was stopped for a driving violation, police said. Police found she was driving with a suspended license, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments