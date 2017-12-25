Cops: Man breaks into Riverhead barber shop on Christmas Day

Police arrested a man they said burglarized a Riverhead barber shop on Christmas day.

A 911 caller reported someone was attempting to break into Eddy’s Hi Class Dominican Barber Shop at 147 Griffing Avenue on Monday at 11:58 a.m., according to a press release from Riverhead Town police. Responding officers arrived to find Jose Maysonet, 52, leaving the barber shop with proceeds taken from inside. Police did not disclose what those proceeds were or where Mr. Maysonet resides.

Mr. Maysonet was taken to police headquarters where he was charged with burglary in the third degree, a felony. He is being held for arraignment.

No further information was immediately available.

Detectives were called to the scene and continued the investigation.

Photo caption: Jose Maysonet was arrested after allegedly breaking into a barber shop in Riverhead on Christmas Day. (Credit: Riverhead Town Police Department)

Comments

comments