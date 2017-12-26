Bogues Tramell of Riverhead died Dec. 17 at the Acadia Center in Riverhead. He was 72.

The son of Bogues and Corrie (Thomas) Tramell, he was born Aug. 15, 1945, in Brooklyn.

Mr. Tramell worked as a truck driver. Family members said he enjoyed fishing.

Predeceased by his wife, Rebecca Kelly Tramell, Mr. Tramell is survived by his daughter, Andrea Chandler of Georgia; brother, John Ervin Tramell of Brooklyn; sister, Mary Ann Turnley of Massachusetts; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Dec. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Interment will take place Thursday, Dec. 28, at Frederick Douglass Memorial Park on Staten Island.

