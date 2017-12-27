Calverton mobile home destroyed in fire; resident uninjured

Riverhead Fire Department volunteers battled a blaze that destroyed a mobile home in Calverton Wednesday morning.

A woman was alone in her home in the Lakewood Mobile Home Park when it caught fire around 11 a.m., the manager of the park said.

The woman, who lives in the River Road home with her husband, escaped without injury, according to officials at the scene.

No other additional information was immediately available.

Top Caption: An aerial view of Wednesday’s fire. (Credit: Vinny Bologna/LiHotShots)

