Riverhead Town now accepting online payments for property taxes

Riverhead property owners looking to pay their 2018 tax bill before the end of the year can now do so online.

The new federal tax law limits the deduction on state, local and property taxes to $10,000, but residents who pre-pay their 2018 property taxes by December 31 would still be able to claim their deductions.

Tax receiver Laurie Zaneski said Wednesday that Riverhead has a new online payment system, which allows for immediate payments through the end of the year. The service does, however, include a 2.45 percent fee on credit cards and $1.75 for e-checks, Ms. Zaneski said.

For those paying by mail, all payments that are postmarked by Dec. 31 will be considered paid on that date by the tax receiver’s office, Ms. Zaneski said.

Unlike some towns that had been scheduled to close early Friday due to the Sunday holiday, Riverhead will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each of the next two days.

Riverhead Town residents with questions can call (631) 727-3200 between 8:30 and 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced Wednesday that the county will provide clerical employees to town tax receiver offices to assist in handling pre-paid 2018 property taxes

“These are extraordinary circumstances the we are all dealing with as Long Islanders and we have to do everything that we can to assist our residents,” Mr. Bellone said in a statement. “We are all in this together, and I will make available on an as needed basis our county staff to support the efforts of our local towns as they respond to the influx of residents.”

