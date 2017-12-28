Cops seek public’s help to identify man who allegedly stole from Riverhead Walmart

Police are offering a cash reward for help to identify a man who allegedly stole a television from a Riverhead store this summer.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Riverhead Town police released an image Thursday of a man from security footage on Aug. 28. They said he tried to steal two Samsung 43-inch televisions from the Walmart at 1890 Old Country Road at about 8:30 a.m. Store security confronted him and recovered one of the televisions, but he fled with the other one.

Crime Stoppers offers up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

