Police cruiser, Infiniti collide, then strike house in Wading River

A Riverhead police officer was involved in an accident while responding to an emergency call in Wading River on Thursday afternoon.

Police Officer Christopher Pendzick was traveling north on Hulse Landing Road when he tried to pass a 2003 Infinity G35, driven by 19-year-old Benjamin Simone of Wading River, on the left while using his emergency lights and sirens, according to a statement from police. Mr. Simone, police said, tried to turn his Infiniti to the left onto 20th Street and the two vehicles collided at 2:14 p.m.

The cars left the road, hit a small shed and a house at 118 20th Street, before coming to rest in the side yard, police said. While the house was occupied at the time, no one was injured.

Officer Pendzick and Mr. Simone suffered minor injuries and were taken by ambulances to Peconic Bay Medical Center. They were both later released.

Riverhead police detectives responded to the scene and conducted an investigation on scene. Any witnesses to the accident may contact the Detective Division at 631 727-4500 ext. 321.

