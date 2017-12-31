Top Sports Stories 2017: Lee dominates yet again

On Oct. 13, Katherine Lee posted a picture on Twitter showing her face full of cake icing. She was smiling wide and holding the cake that said it all: “Georgetown Hoyas!”

“So excited to announce that I’ll be continuing my academic and athletic career at Georgetown University!” her message below it said.

For Lee, 2017 was another banner year filled with myriad accomplishments across three sports. Her signing with Georgetown was one of the many highlights for the star runner, who entered her senior year in September.

Going back to the indoor track season in early 2017, Lee helped lead the Wildcats to the program’s 14th county championship. In the win, Lee set a meet record in the 600-meter race. She also won the 3,000 and as a member of the 4 x 800 relay with Amanda Dwyer, Payton Capes-Davis and Alexandra Hays.

The downside for Lee was an injury she suffered while competing in the Millrose Games, which cut short her indoor season, forcing her to miss the state championships. She bounced back as strong as ever for the outdoor season, when in June she broke her own county record in the 3,000 at the Section XI Individual Championships. She went on to set two more records at the state championships. She was second in the 3,000 and third in the 1,500.

This past fall, as a senior, Lee dominated in cross country again, winning her third state title. She finished second in the Foot Locker Northeast Regional to earn a trip to San Diego in December. There, she finished fourth in the final cross country race of her high school career to earn all-American honors.

Photo credit: Robert O’Rourk

[email protected]

Comments

comments