Former Riverhead resident Henry Wade Bookout III, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died peacefully on Dec. 20 at Kanas Center for Hospice in Quiogue. He was 82.

He was born July 9, 1935, to Henry Bookout II and Robert Bookout in Atlanta Ga.

In his youth he was an Eagle Scout and enjoyed botany, astronomy, spelunking, and stamp collecting.

After graduating valedictorian of North Fulton High School, Mr. Bookout went on to Harvard College where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree. After that, he studied sacred theology at General Theological Seminary in Manhattan where he received a master’s degree.

Mr. Bookout taught biology at Rocky Point High School for 25 years before retiring. While at Rocky Point High School, he started a student amateur radio club.

He is survived by his children, Julia Coe Bookout and Christina Ann Stewart; his sister, Barbara Brice of Atlanta, and four grandsons.

A memorial service will take place at noon, Wednesday, Jan. 3, at St Mark’s Episcopal Church in Westhampton Beach.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

This is a paid notice.

