Joan Orr Mohns passed away Nov. 23, 2017, at 85 years of age at the Hospice House in Fort Myers, Fla.

Joan moved to Cape Coral, Fla. 20 years ago from Riverhead, where she raised her three sons, Pete, JJ and Dave with her husband, Carl Mohns.

Joan was a recovery room nurse at Central Suffolk Hospital for many years and treasured her time working there. She enjoyed her retirement in Cape Coral and loved spending time with her friends and family most of all.

Joan was reunited with her departed loved ones, including her three sons, on Thanksgiving Day and passed peacefully, surrounded by her family including her grandchildren (JJ’s children) Samantha (via face time from California) and Zachary; her daughter-in-law, Ruth “Utchie” and Utchie’s sister, Cheryl.

Her strength, courage, kindness, generosity, sense of humor, and most of all her friendship, will be greatly missed. We will keep her in our hearts until we are reunited again.

