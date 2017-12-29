Theresa Giambruno of Calverton died Dec. 24 in Florida. She was 80.

The daughter of Felix and Lucy Balletta, she was born March 14, 1937, in Brooklyn.

Ms. Giambruno was a homemaker who loved the Mets and going to casinos.

Predeceased by her husband, Joseph, in 2012, Ms. Giambruno is survived by her sons, Frank (Doris) of Centereach and Philip (Maria) of North Babylon; daughter, Joann Manchise of Manorville and six grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Dec. 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

This is a paid notice.

