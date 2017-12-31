Overnight burglary reported at Riverhead Jiffy Lube

Riverhead Town police are searching for a burglar who broke into Jiffy Lube on Route 58 and stole cash from a drawer sometime overnight, according to a press release.

Police said they received a call shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday from a Jiffy Lube employee saying someone forced entry into the building and stole an unknown amount of cash.

The incident occurred sometime after 7:15 p.m. Saturday, the employee told police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverhead police at (631) 727-4500.

