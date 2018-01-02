The 20 most read News-Review stories of 2017

As the Riverhead News-Review recaps the past year, here’s a look at the most-read stories of 2017.

1. Missing teen located in Copiague, police say

2. Fire scene in Jamesport turns to fisticuffs; member temporarily suspended

3. Riverhead school community mourns sudden loss of high school football star

4. Cops: Riverhead teen charged with promoting prostitution after raid in Hampton Bays

5. Teen found unharmed after being reported missing

6. Jens-Smith elected as first female Riverhead supervisor

7. Man found dead of apparent suicide at South Jamesport Beach

8. Missing East End teenager located

9. School employee arrested following drug raid at Riverhead bus garage

10. Cops: Aquebogue man killed in accident at Calverton business

11. Splish Splash seeks license to sell alcohol this summer

12. Wading River woman sentenced 16 months to 4 years for fatal crash

13. Town attorney issues apology for wife’s racist Facebook rant

14. Source: ICE made two arrests in Riverhead last week

15. Cops: Two teens charged with robbing stores at gunpoint

16. Cops: High School student arrested for threatening social media post

17. Cops: Calverton man accused of setting girlfriend on fire

18. Trial in Demitri Hampton murder abruptly ends as defendant accepts plea deal

19. Three co-defendants accept plea deals in Hampton murder case

20. Woman saved by good Samaritan from Jamesport fire, one firefighter injured

Photo caption: Messiah Booker, inside Judge John Collins’ courtroom at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead Friday, took a plea deal in the murder of Demitri Hampton. Credit: Newsday/James Carbone

