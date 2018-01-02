The 20 most read News-Review stories of 2017

As the Riverhead News-Review recaps the past year, here’s a look at the most-read stories of 2017.
1. Missing teen located in Copiague, police say
2. Fire scene in Jamesport turns to fisticuffs; member temporarily suspended
3. Riverhead school community mourns sudden loss of high school football star
4. Cops: Riverhead teen charged with promoting prostitution after raid in Hampton Bays
5. Teen found unharmed after being reported missing
6. Jens-Smith elected as first female Riverhead supervisor
7. Man found dead of apparent suicide at South Jamesport Beach
8. Missing East End teenager located
9. School employee arrested following drug raid at Riverhead bus garage
10. Cops: Aquebogue man killed in accident at Calverton business
11. Splish Splash seeks license to sell alcohol this summer
12. Wading River woman sentenced 16 months to 4 years for fatal crash
13. Town attorney issues apology for wife’s racist Facebook rant
14. Source: ICE made two arrests in Riverhead last week
15. Cops: Two teens charged with robbing stores at gunpoint
16. Cops: High School student arrested for threatening social media post
17. Cops: Calverton man accused of setting girlfriend on fire
18. Trial in Demitri Hampton murder abruptly ends as defendant accepts plea deal
19. Three co-defendants accept plea deals in Hampton murder case
20. Woman saved by good Samaritan from Jamesport fire, one firefighter injured
Photo caption: Messiah Booker, inside Judge John Collins’ courtroom at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead Friday, took a plea deal in the murder of Demitri Hampton. Credit: Newsday/James Carbone