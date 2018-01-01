Riverhead boy is Suffolk’s first baby of the new year

When in labor, it’s fairly safe to say most expecting mothers want the pushing to end as quickly as possible, bringing to a close nine months of waiting. In the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, however, there’s also a race to deliver the year’s first baby.

In 2018, that distinction in Suffolk County belongs to a Riverhead family.

Suffolk’s first baby, born at 1:05 a.m., is Hayden Garcia of Riverhead. Weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces, he was born to parents Angelina Felix and Isai Zane Garcia at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Hayden was delivered by midwife Pamela Koch, according to the Stony Brook Medicine media relations department.

