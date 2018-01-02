Cops: Suspect sought in November theft at hardware store

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole tools from a Wading River hardware store.

The suspect stole two Dewalt Drill Impact guns from Ace Hardware on Route 25A on Nov. 28 at 1:38 a.m. The man was described as white, tall, thin build with a man-bun hairstyle. He’s estimated to be between 20 and 30 years old. He has tattoos on his left hand and left side of his neck, police said.

The man fled the scene in a waiting gray or silver vehicle, possibly a Buick Enclave.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can call anonymously to 1-800-220-TIPS.

