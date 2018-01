Jose V. Perez Garcia of Riverhead died Jan. 1 at Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. He was 73.

Viewing and funeral services will take place Saturday, Jan. 6, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Iglesia La Nueva Jerusalen in Riverhead. Interment will take place next week in San Raymundo, Guatemala.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

A complete obituary will follow.

