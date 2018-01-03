Schools in the Riverhead area will be closed on Thursday. A blizzard warning is in effect, starting 1 a.m. on Thursday, and 8 to 12 inches or more are expected to fall across the East End.

The Riverhead Central School District, the Shoreham-Wading River School District, the Riverhead Charter School and the Bishop McGann-Mercy High School all announced closures for Thursday. A decision for Friday will be made at a later time.

At a Riverhead Town Board meeting on Wednesday afternoon, Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith said the town is asking people to remove their cars from the road starting Wednesday evening so that snow plows can get through on the streets.

“It makes the job much much harder when there’s vehicles in the road to clear the roads appropriately,” she said.

In addition, she said that if anyone sees someone who is without shelter or is in need of assistance during the storm, they can call police at 631-727-4500.

Riverhead Town was still planning on picking up garbage, but collection for people with Thursday pickup would start one hour earlier because of the snow storm.

An 8:30 a.m. meeting of the town’s traffic and safety committee scheduled for Thursday morning also has been canceled, she said.

The town will continue to provide updates on its web site, she said.

