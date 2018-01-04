Update: Riverhead Highway Superintendent says stay home

Update, 10:45 a.m.: Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state emergency for all of Long Island as the powerful coast storm has brought blizzard conditions to the area. A blizzard warning remains in effect for all of Suffolk County.

According to the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service at 10:10 a.m., 7.4 inches had fallen so far in Riverhead. A total of 14 inches is expected to fall on the North Fork before the storm is over.

Update, 10:05 a.m.: With continuous snowfall overnight, the Riverhead Town Highway Department has been busy plowing the roads since around 8 a.m.

Highway Superintendent Gio Woodson said his crew has been working to plow the main roads. His advice to residents: don’t drive, unless completely necessary; roads are slick. If you must leave your house, Mr. Woodson said speeds shouldn’t exceed 20-25 mph.

“If you don’t have to go out don’t go out,” he stressed. “It’s probably going to be an all day thing. It’ll get worse before it gets better.”

He said the plan is to plow the main roads first. Then once the storm is about 50 to 75 percent done, the crew will start working on secondary roads, developments and smaller roads.

“We don’t want to do the developments first and have someone think the roads are plowed and get stuck on the main road,” he said. “So we’re just doing the main roads now unless there’s an emergency.”

He said the department was proactive in removing any leaning or dead trees along the main roads to eliminate trees falling down and blocking the roadways during the storm.

Although he said things have been going smoothly this morning, he stressed once again that people should stay home today rather than traveling as conditions are expected to get worse.

It is expected to drop 8 to 14 inches and bring minor coastal flooding to the East End, the National Weather Service said. Winds are supposed to reach over 55 mph.

“Just because you have four-wheel drive doesn’t mean you can go out,” Mr. Woodson said. “Four-wheel drive gets stuck too and it takes longer to have to pull someone out or go around them. If you don’t have to go out, do not go out.”

Originally, 7:22 a.m.: Snow fell slowly overnight, but forecasters are still calling for over a foot of snow to fall on the East End with dangerous blizzard conditions Thursday.

All Riverhead Town facilities have been closed and all town meetings scheduled for Thursday have been canceled, according to a press release Thursday morning. Garbage collection was supposed to start one hour earlier today.

Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith declared a “winter storm event,” which means no parking is permitted on either side of the streets between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

A strengthening coastal storm will dump 8 to 14 inches and bring minor coastal flooding to the East End, the National Weather Service said. The snow is expected to be heavy at times, starting around 8 a.m., and fall fast with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour at times throughout the day. A blizzard warning remains in effect in Suffolk County until Friday at 1 a.m.

Meteorologists said conditions will deteriorate rapidly and travel conditions during the morning and evening commutes could be dangerous. Winds are already picking up and gusts are expected to exceed 55 mph, causing “whiteout conditions” and significant drifting. Scattered power outages and downed trees are possible.

Schools on the East End, including Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River, announced classes on Thursday were canceled Wednesday evening.

Suffolk transit buses have been canceled for Thursday and the Hampton Jitney suspended its morning and afternoon trips between the East End and Manhattan. The Long Island Rail Road was expected to run normal service.

A coastal flood advisory is also in effect for southern and eastern bays on Long Island from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday. Tides are 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 feet above normal. Shallow flooding is possible in vulnerable areas along the shore. Ice covered waters in Peconic and Great South Bays will increase the chance for damage to docks and bulkheads, the NWS said.

Show us what you’re seeing. Email your snow photos to [email protected]

Top photo caption: A Riverhead ambulance and police car were at the ready on West Main Street Thursday morning. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Comments

comments