Belvin C. Quick, Jr.

Belvin C. “B.C.” Quick Jr., 90, passed away at his home Jan. 1, 2018. He was born Sept. 4, 1927, in Marlboro County, S.C., the son of the late Carrie Lee (Smith) Quick and Belvin C. Quick, Sr.

When Mr. Quick was in his teens the family moved to Timmonsville, S.C. where he graduated high school. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1949 to 1954 and later attended school under the GI Bill studying electronics. He went to work for Hughes Aircraft Company in 1954 as an electronic technical field representative and moved around the country to work at various Air Force bases and aircraft facilities. While stationed at Kincheloe Air Force Base at Kinross, Mich. he met and married Verna Brood. They were married on April 24, 1965, at the home of her sister in Traverse City, Michigan. His final assignment was working at the Grumman Plant in Calverton from 1976 until his retirement in 1986 after 32 years with Hughes Aircraft.

Mr. Quick was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Riverhead which he attended regularly until illness overtook him. He took joy in spending time with his family and helping them with their household projects, as well as listening to old time country and gospel music. He also enjoyed wood working, fixing old electronic devices, and especially researching his family tree.

He is survived by his wife, Verna (née Brood) Quick of Riverhead; daughter Dolores Quick of Shirley; son Steven (Sherri) Quick of Medford; daughter Sandra (Stephen) Roesig of Shirley; grandsons Zachary Quick, Matthew Roesig, Adam Quick, and Jesse Quick; sister-in-law Terri Quick of Maryland, and nieces, Patricia Sullivan of North Carolina, Linda Lee Burke of North Carolina, Debbie Wertz of Maryland, Lynn Marie Quick of Maryland and many additional nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law Capitola and Clyde Galloway, sister and brother-in-law Margaret and Bruce Keith, and brother Ted Quick.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Jan. 7, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8, at the funeral home, Pastor Dave Cooke officiating. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Lighthouse Mission (food pantry), 1543 Montauk Highway, Bellport, NY 11713 or lighthousegive.com.

Condolences may be left at tuthillfh.com.

