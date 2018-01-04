Local school closings for Friday, Jan. 5

Check back here for updates on school closings, delayed openings, early dismissals and event cancellations.
SCHOOLS
• Bishop McGann-Mercy Diocesan High School will be closed Friday.
• Little Flower Union Free School District will be closed Friday.
• Peconic Community School will be closed Friday.
• Riverhead School District will be closed Friday.
• Shoreham-Wading River School District will be closed Friday.
• St. David’s School will be closed Friday.
• St. Isidore’s School will be closed Friday.