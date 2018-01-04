Education

Local school closings for Friday, Jan. 5

01/04/2018 5:18 PM |
Check back here for updates on school closings, delayed openings, early dismissals and event cancellations.

SCHOOLS

• Bishop McGann-Mercy Diocesan High School will be closed Friday.

• Little Flower Union Free School District will be closed Friday.

• Peconic Community School will be closed Friday.

• Riverhead School District will be closed Friday.

• Shoreham-Wading River School District will be closed Friday.

• St. David’s School will be closed Friday.

• St. Isidore’s School will be closed Friday.

