Riverhead Supe: Drive slow, avoid parking on street to let plows work

While the snowfall is over, frigid temperatures and windy conditions will make for an uncomfortable and potentially dangerous next few days.

A wind chill advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. on Saturday. Highs will be near 17 Friday, but wind chills will range from 15 to 20 below zero at times, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight, the temperature will drop to 5 degrees.

In Riverhead Town, the state of emergency in place during Thursday’s blizzard has been lifted, but the officials said residents still need to use caution. Riverhead area schools are closed Friday, and town programs were canceled.

Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith said residents must keep their vehicles off the street to allow plows to continue to clear the snow. If the town has to remove a vehicle, it will be at the owner’s expense, she said.

“Due to the winds, roads that seem passable may have areas or drifting snow especially the north/south roads and roads adjacent to open fields,” a statement from the supervisor said Friday morning. Sound Avenue and and Reeves Avenue were “severely impacted” by drifting snow, the statement said. Highway crews struggled with having to keep clearing the same streets due to blowing snow overnight.

“If you are driving, you must reduce your speed,” the supervisor warned residents.

While Riverhead Town facilities are open Friday, all recreation and senior programs were canceled.

Photo caption: A man bundled up to brave the snow and wind to walk his dog in Flanders Thursday night. (Credit: Taylor K. Vecsey)

[email protected]

Comments

comments