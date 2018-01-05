Cops: Hampton Bays man stole from Home Depot, Lowes

An investigation into numerous thefts at the Riverhead Home Depot and Lowes resulted in the arrest of a Hampton Bays man, according to Riverhead Town police.

Joshua Bernal, 36, was arrested Wednesday on a felony grand larceny charge in addition to misdemeanor petit larceny, police said. Riverhead detectives and the COPE unit launched an investigation after numerous complaints from Home Depot and Lowes of thefts at the stores on County Road 58, police said.

Police said the investigation revealed Mr. Bernal was responsible for numerous thefts at both stores.

He also had three active warrants out of Riverhead Justice Court, police said, which stem from thefts at the Lowes and Target.

He was remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility on $20,000 bail after his arraignment in Riverhead Justice Court, police said.

