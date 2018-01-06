Riverhead Blotter: 5 arrests made after goods swiped from Tanger Outlet stores

Riverhead Town police made five arrests related to shoplifting at the Tanger Outlet Center in recent weeks.

A Corona, N.Y., man was charged with stealing from Abercrombie & Fitch in the Tanger Outlet Center Dec. 28, police said. John Pescador, 36, allegedly entered the store with a large gray plastic bag lined with duct tape, in which he placed nine boxes of cologne, valued at $918, around 1:30 p.m., officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny and possession of an anti-security item.

• A Woodside, N.Y., woman was arrested after an alleged theft at Calvin Klein Dec. 27.

Diana Diaz, 43, tried to remove items without paying for them by using a homemade bag device designed to avoid the activation of store security devices, officials said. Ms. Diaz was confronted at the Route 58 store around 5:05 p.m., dropped the bag, left the store and was later found by police.

She was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny and possession of an anti-security item and released on $500 bail.

• Two Riverhead women were arrested for allegedly stealing from Polo Ralph Lauren in the Tanger Outlet Center on Dec. 20.

Shamiqwa Dizon and Dashia Armstrong, both 23, were said to have removed 19 items of clothing from the Route 58 store around 12:25 p.m. without paying for them, officials said. They were both charged with misdemeanor petit larceny.

• A 16-year-old Riverhead girl was arrested for stealing a jacket and three shirts, valued at $170, from Tommy Hilfiger in the Tanger Outlet Center on Route 58 on Dec. 20 around 8 p.m., officials said. She was found at a Quick Stop Market on West Main Street after the incident and was arrested for misdemeanor petit larceny.

• Police arrested Laura Commarato for felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license around 8:55 p.m. on Cross River Drive in Riverhead on Dec. 29, officials said.

• A Riverhead woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Riverhead last Saturday.

Dawn Baker, 43, was stopped around 3:20 a.m. on Peconic Avenue and charged with misdemeanor DWI, officials said.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man for driving while under the influence of alcohol in Riverhead last Saturday.

Epifanio Valey Ajvix, 27, was seen moving unsafely from his lane on West Main Street over the double yellow lines around 12:35 a.m., officials said. He was interviewed and police learned he was intoxicated, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor driving while ability impaired by alcohol.

• A Hampton Bays man was arrested for drug possession in Riverhead on Dec. 24.

Diego Lopez, 23, was found to be intoxicated and struggling to use a key to get in to an East Second Street home, which he didn’t live at, around 12:35 a.m., officials said. He was found to have two micro zip-lock bags with cocaine on his person, officials said.

Mr. Lopez was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Police arrested Kevin Hobson for drug possession on East Main Street in Riverhead Sunday.

Mr. Hobson was pulled over after police noticed him failing to come to a complete stop on Hubbard Avenue around 6:40 p.m., officials said. While approaching the car, police reportedly saw Mr. Hobson dropping an unknown item and noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car and saw some in plain sight. During a search of the car more marijuana and an amount of crack cocaine was found, officials said.

Mr. Hobson was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of marijuana and a violation.

• Turquaisia Downes was arrested for criminal mischief at the Greenview Hotel on West Main Street in Riverhead around 7:55 p.m. last Tuesday, officials said.

• William Duff, 54, was arrested for stealing snacks and cellphone chargers from Target on Route 58 around 4:05 p.m. last Thursday, officials said.

The Riverhead resident was charged with petit larceny, resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, and a violation.

• Police arrested a Calverton woman for driving with a suspended license in Wading River Friday.

Burcu Karter, 25, was involved in a car accident around 10:55 a.m. near Long Pond and Wading River Manor roads when police learned her license had been suspended a total of six times, officials said.

She was charged with misdemeanor second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a violation and was released on $300 bail.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Riverhead last Sunday.

Hayden Dixon, 26, was stopped for failing to use a turn signal on West Main Street around 12 p.m. and later found to have a revoked license and active warrant from Southampton Town Justice Court, officials said.

He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

