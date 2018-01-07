Southampton Blotter: Flanders teen harassed on Snapchat

• A Flanders resident reported being harassed by a classmate on Snapchat on Dec. 29.

The teen reportedly received multiple snapchats from someone trying to engage the teen in fighting, which the teen refused, officials said. The complainant said the other teen reportedly posted messages to her Snapchat story saying the two were going to fight. The complainant went to the other teen’s house to ask that the messages stop, and the other person recorded the incident and posted it to snapchat, officials said. The teen said the messages made her fear for her family and her own safety and asked that the incident be documented, officials said.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man for drug possession in Riverside Monday.

Pieter Williams, 17, was seen to be involved in “possible drug activity” in his car at the McDonald’s on Flanders Road around 7:05 p.m. when police approached and noticed the smell of marijuana, officials said. A small quantity of marijuana and THC oil were found inside the car, police said.

Mr. Williams was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a violation.

• New York State Police arrested a Southold woman for driving while intoxicated in Jamesport Sunday.

Suzanne Jolin, 49, was stopped on Route 25 for multiple vehicle infractions and was taken to the Riverside barracks, where she blew a breath sample of .14 percent BAC, officials said.

She was charged with DWI.

• Southampton police arrested a Hampton Bays man for driving with a suspended license in Riverside Saturday.

After James Lappin, 29, was stopped near Flanders Road and East Street around 1:45 a.m. for having inadequate headlights, police learned he had a suspended license, officials said.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and two violations.

• Police responded to the intersection of Brookhaven Avenue and Tyler Street around 2:25 p.m. last Monday to reports of a man lying in the roadway, officials said. When police arrived they found the man in the road with a laceration to his head. The man said a friend of his, “Franco from Ecuador,” was mad at him and had pushed him into the street, where he hit his head on the pavement.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

