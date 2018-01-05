Heavy wind, blowing snow forces road closures in Riverhead

Town officials have been forced to close several roads due to high wind blowing snow across the roads, making for hazardous travel conditions.

Roads that run north/south and roads adjacent to open fields are particularly problematic. Travel is not recommended Friday evening, officials cautioned.

While the state of emergency is no longer in effect, residents must still remove vehicles from the street to increase effectiveness of snowplowing.

The following roads are closed Friday evening:

Reeves Avenue from Roanoke Avenue to Horton Avenue

Herricks Lane

Twomey Avenue from Sound Avenue to Youngs Avenue

Roanoke Avenue from Green Tree Drive to Reeves Avenue

Sound Avenue from Horton Avenue to Roanoke Avenue

Hulse Landing Road from Sound Avenue to Route 25A

The National Weather Service has a wind chill advisory in effect until 8 a.m. Sunday. Wind chills are expected to range from 5 below zero to 20 below zero.

“The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin,” the NWS advisory says.

