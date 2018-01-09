Frank G. DiCandia of Laurel passed away Jan. 7, 2018, surrounded by family.

He was predeceased by his wife, Constance and sons Frank Jr. and Robert and is survived by his children Debra (Mike) Inghingolo, Gregory (Theresa) DiCandia and Peter (Sharon) DiCandia; 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations to the ALS Association would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home assisted the family. Condolences may be left at defriestgrattan.com.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments