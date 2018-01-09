Joyce Barbara Van de Wetering

Joyce Barbara (Van Steekelenburg) Van de Wetering of Jamesport died Jan. 8. She was 79.

She was the beloved wife of Peter Van de Wetering, who predeceased her; cherished mother of Marion, Karin (Walter) Gravagna and Anton; and adored “Oma” to Natasha, Peter, Brianna, Nicole, Alyssa and Walter.

Joyce was a brave woman who left her parents, nine brothers and sisters and a strong community of friends in the Netherlands in 1964 at the age of 26. Without knowing a word of English, she came to the United States to build a family with her husband, Peter. She was an owner in the family business, Van de Wetering Greenhouses.

Joyce loved the life she built in this country and deeply loved her family.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Jan. 12, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Condolences may be left at tuthillfh.com.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments