The Riverhead News-Review’s 2017 People of the Year

A tradition dating back almost three decades continued this year with the Riverhead News-Review’s annual People of the Year awards to honor those who have made a difference in our community.
Here is a complete list of the winners for 2017:
Person of the Year: Byron Perez
Public Servant of the Year: Richard Ligon
Educator of the Year: Felicia Scocozza
Businesspeople of the Year: Irwin Garsten
Community Leader of the Year: Ron Fisher
Sportsperson of the Year: Bill Hedges
northforker Person of the Year: Love Lane First Fridays Organizers