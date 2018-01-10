The Riverhead News-Review’s 2017 People of the Year

A tradition dating back almost three decades continued this year with the Riverhead News-Review’s annual People of the Year awards to honor those who have made a difference in our community.

Here is a complete list of the winners for 2017:

Person of the Year: Byron Perez

Public Servant of the Year: Richard Ligon

Educator of the Year: Felicia Scocozza

Businesspeople of the Year: Irwin Garsten

Community Leader of the Year: Ron Fisher

Sportsperson of the Year: Bill Hedges

northforker Person of the Year: Love Lane First Fridays Organizers

