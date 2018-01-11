Anne Marie DePetris of Cutchogue died Jan. 7, 2018, at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport. She was 82.

She was born in Greenport on June 26, 1935, to Nellie (Kujan) and Felix Doroski.

She married William “Larry” DePetris on June 26, 1955, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue.

For many years, Anne was a clerk at Southold Pharmacy.

Predeceased by her husband in 2012, she is survived by two daughters, Mary Ann Newalis of Mattituck and Joanne O’Rourke of Riverhead; brother, Robert Doroski of Cutchogue; sister, Cathleen Mickaliger of Riverhead and a granddaughter, Lisa Newalis.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Friday, Jan. 12, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama Roman Catholic Church, Father Mariusz Gorazd officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments