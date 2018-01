Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a teen who has been reported missing from the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch.

David White III, 16, was reported missing Dec. 7 when he left the ranch, according to Riverhead Town police. His whereabouts remain unknown, but his disappearance is not considered to be suspicious, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead detectives at 631-727-4500.

