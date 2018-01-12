Cops: Multiple suspects sought in theft at Armani Exchange

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate multiple people who stole from a Riverhead store in November.

Two men and three women entered the Armani Exchange at Tanger Outlets in Riverhead and stole $3,294 worth of merchandise.

The suspects are being sought on grand larceny charges, police said.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Comments

comments