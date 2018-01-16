Update, 4 p.m.: Three schools in the Riverhead School District were on “lockout status” briefly Tuesday around 9 a.m. after police received a report that a suspect in a domestic incident was possibly armed and in the area, according to Riverhead Town police.

In a press release Tuesday afternoon, police said they contacted Riverhead School District to advise them they were investigating the possibility that the suspect was in the area of Harrison Avenue with a handgun.

Riverhead High School, Riverhead Middle School, and Pulaski Street Elementary School were all on “lockout status,” according to a duty officer.

Numerous police officers were in the area patrolling the schools as police looked for the man, police said in the press release.

Police ended up arresting Omar Wilson, 44, of Riverhead on one count of menacing in the second degree. Whether or not he had a handgun is still under investigation, the officer said.

“It was deemed the students of the school district were not in danger. The school district was notified that the investigation was closed,” police said.

Originally, 2:47 p.m.: Pulaski Street Elementary School in Riverhead was in a “lockout status” for approximately 15 minutes Tuesday morning due to police activity nearby, according to a robocall message sent to parents from principal Dave Densieski.

There was no threat to the school, according to the message. The lockout was described as a precaution while police conducted an investigation, according to the message.

“As always, the safety and security of our school community is the district’s top priority,” the message from Mr. Densieski concluded.

The message alerting parents was sent at about 2 p.m.

Riverhead police said additional details on the investigation would be released later today.

