Auditions for the 14th season of Riverhead Idol are scheduled for Thursday, according to Riverhead Town.

The Disney-themed competition is scheduled for 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Riverhead Recreation Department on Shade Tree Lane in Aquebogue. The open auditions Thursday are between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. or by appointment. Potential contestants must be prepared to sing two Disney songs of their choice.

Contestants must be Riverhead residents or students in the Riverhead School District in grades 7 through 12.

Tickets for the show go on sale Jan. 29 and can be purchased during business hours at the Recreation Department.

The competition, modeled after the widely popular American Idol, had its last performance in 2016.

For more information or to arrange an audition outside of the scheduled times, email Liz Flood at [email protected].

Photo caption: Katie Schmidt sings Rolling in the Deep at the 2015 Riverhead Idol. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)

