A Southampton Town police officer helped to save a man’s hand after he severed his fingers in Riverhead on Wednesday morning.

The victim, a 38-year-old subcontractor with PSEG-Long Island was trying to remove a block of ice that was lodged in a large, outdoor shredder when his glove got caught in the spinner, which pulled his hand in, severing several fingers, according to Lt. Susan Ralph.

Officer John Kuey responded at about 8:15 a.m. to assist in the 911 call for the traumatic hand injury.

While members of the Riverhead ambulance treated the man, Officer Kuey was able to retrieve the severed fingers and took them to Peconic Bay Medical Center for reattachment, police said.

The detective division is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 631-702-2230.

This article was updated with more information.

Comments

comments