Riverhead Town supervisor will see residents for evening office hours

Riverhead Town Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith, who took office earlier this month, announced she will offer office hours, by appointment, on Monday evenings, starting next week.

In a press release, the supervisor said she understand that residents don’t always have the ability to get to Town Hall during business hours.

“I think government should be accessible to its constituents,” Ms. Jens-Smith said. “We have many hard working residents that can’t always make it to Town Hall between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and I think it is important to extend business hours to accommodate their schedules.”

Evening hours start at 5 p.m. The supervisor will take appointments beginning Monday, Jan. 22.

Those wishing to take advantage of those hours should call Patrick Derenze, the legislative secretary, at 631-727-3200 ext. 654 to schedule an appointment.

[email protected]

