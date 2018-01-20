Riverhead Blotter: Hampton Bays man arrested for drug possession

Riverhead Town police arrested a Hampton Bays man for drug possession in Riverhead last Wednesday.

Kyle Stoeckert, 34, was seen driving east on Elton Street around 1:35 a.m. and was stopped for a violation, officials said. He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors, and two violations.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Riverhead last Tuesday.

Andre Baskin, 41, was stopped on Hamilton Avenue around 11:25 a.m. He was then transferred to Peconic Bay Medical Center due to his “altered mental status upon arrest,” officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor DWI and driving while ability impaired by drugs.

• Jonathan Danna was arrested around 4:25 p.m. Friday on Riverside Drive in Riverhead for fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors, officials said.

• Lawrence Moore was arrested around 8:10 p.m. Sunday on outstanding charges of misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, officials said.

• Police arrested a Riverhead woman for driving with a suspended license in Riverhead Monday.

Brittney Jefferson, 28, was stopped around Middle Road and Roanoke Avenue around 9:45 a.m., officials said.

She was charged with misdemeanor second-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and multiple violations. She was arrested, taken to headquarters and released on $100 bail, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

