Southampton Blotter: Last weekend yields two DWI arrests

Clayton Sichling, 24, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated last Saturday during a traffic stop for multiple vehicle and traffic violations on Hubbard Avenue in Riverhead, according to state police.

Mr. Sichling was found to be intoxicated at the scene and transported to police headquarters in Riverside, where he provided a breath sample, police said.

• Eddie Bryant, 35, of Center Moriches was arrested and charged with DWI last Sunday, according to state police.

Mr. Bryant was found to be intoxicated after he was pulled over for multiple violations while driving on Riverleigh Avenue in Riverside, police said.

• A Hampton Bays man was arrested on two aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle charges last Thursday after a traffic stop on Pine Street in Riverside, according to Southampton Town police.

Greivin Montero-Ramirez, 29, was pulled over for a driving violation and was found to have a revoked license, police said. His vehicle was impounded, according to police.

Mr. Montero-Ramirez was charged with second- and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments